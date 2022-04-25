Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 240,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 44,738 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

