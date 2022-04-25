Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

GOLF has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of GOLF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.29. 584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,587. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Acushnet by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.