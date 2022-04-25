Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

ADPT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. 2,074,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,322. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.74. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

