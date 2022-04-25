Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $85.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.76. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,655,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 63.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,914,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

