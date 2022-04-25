Adecco Group (AHEXY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adecco Group (OTCMKTS: AHEXY):

4/20/2022 – Adecco Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 42 to CHF 38. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/7/2022 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a CHF 36 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/17/2022 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/25/2022 – Adecco Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 55 to CHF 50.

Shares of AHEXY stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.23. 64,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. Adecco Group AG has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -390.00%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

