adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €265.00 ($284.95) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($306.45) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($322.58) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($311.83) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($376.34) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €296.56 ($318.88).

Shares of ADS stock remained flat at $€208.05 ($223.71) on Monday. 571,959 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €209.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €243.41. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

