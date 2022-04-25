Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.00 ($12.90) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group set a €11.10 ($11.94) price objective on shares of Adler Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

ADJ traded up €0.54 ($0.58) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €11.72 ($12.60). 1,260,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19. Adler Group has a 52-week low of €8.58 ($9.23) and a 52-week high of €27.74 ($29.83). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.63.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

