Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $105.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.18. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

