Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at Raymond James

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.
AMD opened at $88.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.87.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 310.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,086 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 686.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
