Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at Raymond James

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

AMD opened at $88.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 310.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,086 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 686.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

