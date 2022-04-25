Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,332.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

ADVM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,313. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $116.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.23. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.