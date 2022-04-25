Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 376,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 103,259 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. The company had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

