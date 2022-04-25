AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $132.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the highest is $141.55 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $136.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $445.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $454.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $493.74 million, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $537.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $86.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $115.95. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,891.70 and a beta of 0.33.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

