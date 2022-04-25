AES (NYSE:AES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

NYSE AES traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.08. 5,962,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. AES has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

