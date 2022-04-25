AES (NYSE:AES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.
NYSE AES traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.08. 5,962,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. AES has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.
In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
