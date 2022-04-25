Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.71.

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 38,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

