AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

MITT opened at $7.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.45.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 141.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

