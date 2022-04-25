AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AGFMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $6.19 on Monday. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

