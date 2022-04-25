AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

Shares of AGF Management stock traded down C$0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$505.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. AGF Management has a one year low of C$6.80 and a one year high of C$8.52.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

