AGNC Investment (AGNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGNC stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 665,872 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

