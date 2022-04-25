AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

