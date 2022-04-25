Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Shares of AFLYY stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,192. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.
Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.
