Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AL. Barclays increased their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $44.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air Lease by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,440,000 after buying an additional 24,496 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $87,018,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

