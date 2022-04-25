Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Airgain alerts:

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Airgain by 128.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 124,716 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in Airgain by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRG traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,431. Airgain has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.