Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 877,806 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 566,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.