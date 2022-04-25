Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. 45,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062,982. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $80.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,124,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 202,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,905 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

