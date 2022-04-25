Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$25.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on AD.UN. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.50 price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.61.
AD.UN traded down C$0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.68. 175,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,747. The firm has a market capitalization of C$843.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.82. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.02 and a 12-month high of C$20.77.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
Further Reading
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.