Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.59 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.33.

Albany International stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 234,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,173. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,089,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

