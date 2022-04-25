Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB opened at $200.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 187.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.