Alexander’s (ALX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $4.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $260.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.59. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $246.15 and a fifty-two week high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.50 and a 200-day moving average of $262.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 235.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALX. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

