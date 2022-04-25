Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.330-$8.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

NYSE ARE traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.00. 1,264,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

