Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $675.50.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $740.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ALGN traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $368.10. 29,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,014. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $360.17 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.59.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

