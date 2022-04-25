Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of ALKT opened at $11.86 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
See Also
