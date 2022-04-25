Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ALKT opened at $11.86 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

