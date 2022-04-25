Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes’ portfolio of marketed drugs, Vivitrol and Aristada, continues to drive growth for the company. Approval of new drugs will add another revenue stream in the long run. In June 2021, the FDA approved Lybalvi for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The drug was launched in October 2021. The drug is already generating incremental sales. Its pipeline candidate, nemvaleukin alfa, is being developed in multiple studies for treating solid tumors. Other pipeline candidates too are making good progress which holds promise. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and royalty revenues, which is a woe. Recent pipeline setbacks have hurt the stock. Loss estimates have gone down ahead of Q1 earnings. Alkermes has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Alkermes stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,411 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,567 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after acquiring an additional 827,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

