Allbirds, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 2nd (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds’ (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 2nd. Allbirds had issued 20,192,307 shares in its IPO on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $302,884,605 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

BIRD opened at $5.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57. Allbirds has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $18,398,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

