Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

ATI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

NYSE ATI opened at $28.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.38. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,416 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after acquiring an additional 669,769 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 609,259 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,348,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.