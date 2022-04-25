Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s previous close.
ALGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.
NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.
In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 683.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
