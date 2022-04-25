Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 683.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

