Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $15.57 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 147.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

