Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

