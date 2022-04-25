Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) vs. Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allin and Cerner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cerner $5.76 billion 4.78 $555.60 million $1.85 50.65

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Risk and Volatility

Allin has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Allin and Cerner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerner 0 7 1 0 2.13

Cerner has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.02%. Given Cerner’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cerner is more favorable than Allin.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Cerner 9.64% 21.44% 11.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cerner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cerner beats Allin on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allin (Get Rating)

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. The company also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, it offers a portfolio of clinical and financial healthcare information technology solutions, as well as departmental and care coordination solutions. Further, the company provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, application management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, real-world evidence, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, and data-driven services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, free-standing reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

