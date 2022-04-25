Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.82. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLT. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Allot Communications by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

