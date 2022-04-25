Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.59.

ALNY opened at $167.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

