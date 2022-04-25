AltaGas (ALA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AltaGas (TSE: ALA) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

4/19/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00.

4/11/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

3/7/2022 – AltaGas was given a new C$32.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – AltaGas had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down C$0.34 on Monday, hitting C$29.54. 696,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,714. The stock has a market cap of C$8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.94. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$21.61 and a 52-week high of C$31.16.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.90%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

