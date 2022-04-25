Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.58 Million

Analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will announce $145.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.46 million and the lowest is $145.00 million. Alteryx posted sales of $118.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $716.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $719.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $847.41 million, with estimates ranging from $781.91 million to $883.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.67. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

