Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $497.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) will report sales of $497.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $491.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $472.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $34,423,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after purchasing an additional 441,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

