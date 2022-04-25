Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) to report sales of $128.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.99 million to $144.30 million. Amarin posted sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $531.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.33 million to $589.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $553.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $708.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Amarin by 53.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 151,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Amarin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 777,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.03 on Monday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

