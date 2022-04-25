Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Amcor reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 209,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Amcor by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 243,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.65. 8,122,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

