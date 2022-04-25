Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

NYSE AEE traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

