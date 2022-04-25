Ameresco (AMRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Ameresco has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.850-$1.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.85-1.95 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 410.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.