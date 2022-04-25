American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

AAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of AAT opened at $36.50 on Monday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 7,238 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507 in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

