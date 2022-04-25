American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $531.10 Million

Brokerages expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will report $531.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.36 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $497.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 17.9% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 83,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

