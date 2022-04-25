American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $180.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

